Dr. Eveline Assad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eveline Assad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eveline Assad, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Assad works at
Locations
-
1
Ladies Choice Obstetrics & Gynecology PC314 Chris Gaupp Dr Ste 101, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 404-1400
-
2
Atlanticare Physician Group Cardiology Linwood2110 NEW RD, Linwood, NJ 08221 Directions (609) 407-7765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Assad?
About Dr. Eveline Assad, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1952310658
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Assad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Assad works at
Dr. Assad has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Assad speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Assad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.