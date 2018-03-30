See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Evelina Swartzman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Evelina Swartzman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Dr. Swartzman works at Mid America Physician Services LLC in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid America Physician Services LLC
    9119 W 74th St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 677-3113
  2. 2
    Shawnee Mission Medical Center
    9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 677-3113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nuchal Translucency Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
C-Section
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Phenylketonuria Screening
Placenta Previa
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Amniocentesis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Female Infertility
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Gynecologic Cancer
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Oophorectomy
Osteoporosis
Perimenopause
Preeclampsia
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Uterine Fibroids
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vulvectomy
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 30, 2018
    I have been going to Dr. Swartzman since I was 18 and I am now a OB pt of her’s for the second time around and I absolutely love her and the way she has cared for me over the years. My family and I recently moved to the Missouri side and my husband refuses to go to any other OB so we will be making that trip but she is worth it and that speaks a lot about how amazing she truly is.
    Mariah in Independence, MO — Mar 30, 2018
    About Dr. Evelina Swartzman, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487736641
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
