Dr. Evelina Swartzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evelina Swartzman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Locations
-
1
Mid America Physician Services LLC9119 W 74th St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 677-3113
-
2
Shawnee Mission Medical Center9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 677-3113
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Swartzman since I was 18 and I am now a OB pt of her’s for the second time around and I absolutely love her and the way she has cared for me over the years. My family and I recently moved to the Missouri side and my husband refuses to go to any other OB so we will be making that trip but she is worth it and that speaks a lot about how amazing she truly is.
About Dr. Evelina Swartzman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
