Dr. Evelina Svrdlan, MD

Internal Medicine
Dr. Evelina Svrdlan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with UC San Francisco

Dr. Svrdlan works at MemorialCare Medical Group in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

    Memorialcare Medical Foundation
    2110 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90815
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Immunization Administration
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Premera Blue Cross
    UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 02, 2022
    Dr. Svrdlan is very proficient. She is an excellent diagnostic physician. She is also very patient oriented. I would recommend her highly.
Carol B.
    Internal Medicine
    English, Serbo-Croatian
    1750681656
    UC San Francisco
    University Of Belgrade School Of Medicine
    Internal Medicine
