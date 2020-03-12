See All Pediatric Neurologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Evelina Okouneva, DO

Pediatric Neurology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Evelina Okouneva, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Okouneva works at CHILDRENS SPECIALIZED HOSPITAL in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Childrens Specialized Hospital
    Childrens Specialized Hospital
94 Stevens Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755
(848) 272-9554

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Head CT Scan
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Home Sleep Study
Head CT Scan
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Home Sleep Study

Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Evelina Okouneva, DO

Specialties
  • Pediatric Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1881836625
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Board Certifications
  • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Evelina Okouneva, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okouneva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Okouneva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Okouneva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Okouneva works at CHILDRENS SPECIALIZED HOSPITAL in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Okouneva’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Okouneva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okouneva.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okouneva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okouneva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

