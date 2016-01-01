Overview

Dr. Evelina Kartsimaris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Sampson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kartsimaris works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.