Dr. Evelina Grayver, MD
Overview
Dr. Evelina Grayver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grayver for years have tirelessly attended to my special medical needs with passion and alertness and she has earned my admiration and respect.
About Dr. Evelina Grayver, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1164684270
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grayver has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Cardiac Tamponade and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grayver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Grayver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grayver.
