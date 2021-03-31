Overview

Dr. Evelina Grayver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Grayver works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Cardiac Tamponade and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.