Dr. Eve Spratt, MD

Pediatric Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eve Spratt, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Spratt works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
Adjustment Disorder

    About Dr. Eve Spratt, MD

    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1396853347
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hospital
    • U S Fl Coll Med|U S Fl/Harvard/Med U Sc
    • Tampa Genl-U South Fla Coll Med
    • University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eve Spratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spratt works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Spratt’s profile.

    Dr. Spratt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spratt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

