Dr. Eve Lupenko, MD
Overview
Dr. Eve Lupenko, MD is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
Dermatology229 7th St, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with her and would highly recommend her
About Dr. Eve Lupenko, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699749713
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lupenko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lupenko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lupenko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lupenko speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lupenko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lupenko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lupenko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lupenko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.