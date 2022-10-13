Overview

Dr. Eve Lupenko, MD is a Dermatologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Lupenko works at Dermatology in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.