Dr. Eve Bluestein, MD
Overview
Dr. Eve Bluestein, MD is a Phlebologist in Longmont, CO.
Locations
Surgical & Anesthesia Services, PC123 Sugar Beet Cir, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 567-6399Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
From the start of our consultation to the end of my procedure my experience was amazing. Dr Bluestein listened and addressed all of my concerns with patience.
About Dr. Eve Bluestein, MD
Dr. Bluestein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bluestein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bluestein.
