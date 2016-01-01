Book an Appointment

Schedule Online Now
See All Pediatric Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Evans Valerie, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Evans Valerie, MD

Pediatric Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Evans Valerie, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Valerie works at Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd
    16230 Summerlin Rd Ste 215, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 344-8263

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Appendicitis
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Valerie?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Evans Valerie, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Evans Valerie, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Valerie to family and friends

Dr. Valerie's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Valerie

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Evans Valerie, MD.

About Dr. Evans Valerie, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1548271067
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
Residency
Medical Education
  • BROWN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Evans Valerie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valerie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Valerie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Valerie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Valerie works at Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Valerie’s profile.

Dr. Valerie has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valerie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Valerie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valerie.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valerie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valerie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.