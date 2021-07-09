Overview

Dr. Evans Bailey, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med.



Dr. Bailey works at Naaman Clinic in Hoover, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Granuloma of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.