Overview

Dr. Evangelos Messaris, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Messaris works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA and Needham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Anal Fistula and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.