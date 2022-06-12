See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Boston, MA
Colorectal Surgery
Dr. Evangelos Messaris, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Messaris works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA and Needham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Anal Fistula and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-4159
    Beth Isreal Deaconess Healthcar
    200 Boylston St Ste 4080, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 782-9210
    Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus
    148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 453-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • South Shore Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colectomy
Anal Fistula
Intestinal Obstruction
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 12, 2022
    Extremely likely was very professional and compassionate
    Virginia Boddie — Jun 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Evangelos Messaris, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1689892481
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ATHENS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / SCHOOL OF HEALTH SCIENCE NATIONAL & KAPODISTRIAN
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evangelos Messaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Messaris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Messaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Messaris has seen patients for Colectomy, Anal Fistula and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Messaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Messaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Messaris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Messaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Messaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

