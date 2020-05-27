Dr. Evangelos Megariotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Megariotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evangelos Megariotis, MD
Overview
Dr. Evangelos Megariotis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West New York, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Dr. Megariotis works at
Locations
-
1
West New York6000 KENNEDY BLVD W, West New York, NJ 07093 Directions (973) 340-8500Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday11:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Clifton Orthopedic Associates1450 MAIN AVE, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 340-8500
-
3
East Orange Office576 Central Ave, East Orange, NJ 07018 Directions (973) 340-8500
-
4
Paterson Office515 Market St, Paterson, NJ 07501 Directions (973) 340-8500
-
5
Elizabeth Office230 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (973) 340-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Megariotis is amazing surgeon with such a great bedside manner. His entire staff is friendly, knowledgeable and very professional. Initially my husband met with him and he took the time to explain the MRI results and answer any questions we had. We felt confident and comfortable with his entire team. Dr. Megariotis even personally called the day after surgery to check on him. I know we made the right decision. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Evangelos Megariotis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1336144583
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack/Va/Nj Orth/U Hospital
- Hackensack/Martland/U Hosps
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Rutgers College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Megariotis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Megariotis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Megariotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Megariotis speaks Greek and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Megariotis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Megariotis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Megariotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Megariotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.