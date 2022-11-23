Overview

Dr. Evangelos Gragoudas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Athens U Med Sch.



Dr. Gragoudas works at Ralph Metson MD in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Malignant Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.