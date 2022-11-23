Dr. Evangelos Gragoudas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gragoudas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evangelos Gragoudas, MD
Overview
Dr. Evangelos Gragoudas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Athens U Med Sch.
Dr. Gragoudas works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am fortunate to be followed by Dr. Gragoudas. His experience and knowledge bring me a great level of comfort and trust. He and his staff provide great care.
About Dr. Evangelos Gragoudas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1598756405
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Boston Medical Center
- Waltham Hosp
- Athens U Med Sch
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gragoudas has seen patients for Malignant Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gragoudas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
