Dr. Evangeline Roxas-Butlig, MD
Dr. Evangeline Roxas-Butlig, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carson, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Manila Central University-Filemon D Tanchoco Foundation, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Concert Health Care Inc1000 E Dominguez St Ste 110, Carson, CA 90746 Directions (310) 715-7755
Concert Health Care Inc1727 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501 Directions (310) 373-7855
Roxas, Butlig & Roxas-Butlig MDs Torrance Clinic3655 Lomita Blvd Ste 312, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 373-7855
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Evangeline Roxas-Butlig is a great doctor and very helpful. She helped me even I'm not her patient. She explained things to me that I didn't understand regarding my insurance. I was there in their clinic for my routine checkup and she was there to helping me out!
About Dr. Evangeline Roxas-Butlig, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003877531
- White Mem Med Center
- Manila Central University-Filemon D Tanchoco Foundation, College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Roxas-Butlig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roxas-Butlig accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roxas-Butlig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roxas-Butlig speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Roxas-Butlig. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roxas-Butlig.
