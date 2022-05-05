Dr. Evangeline Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evangeline Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evangeline Reyes, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from University of the East Ramon Philippines and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Reyes works at
Locations
Compassionate Cancer Care Medical Group Inc4500 Brockton Ave Ste 107, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 590-4863
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reyes is wonderful. I don’t understand all these negative reviews - I saw her for the first time this week, and I even told her I was concerned because of the reviews I’d read. I thought she’d be offended, but she wasn’t. She was caring and honest; she answered my questions and explained everything very well. She has a heart for cancer treatment. GIVE HER A CHANCE
About Dr. Evangeline Reyes, MD
- Hematology
- English, Indian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1144224908
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia
- BERKSHIRE MEDICAL CENTER
- University of the East Ramon Philippines
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes speaks Indian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
