Dr. Evangeline Chu, MD
Overview
Dr. Evangeline Chu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Evangeline Chu MD361 Hospital Rd Ste 223, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 650-6235
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very prompt, through, pleasant Receptionist also very nice No complaints
About Dr. Evangeline Chu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1780692145
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.