Overview

Dr. Evangeline Chu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Chu works at Chu & Diaz Mds in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.