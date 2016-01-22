Dr. Evangelina Castaneda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castaneda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evangelina Castaneda, MD
Overview
Dr. Evangelina Castaneda, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Castaneda works at
Locations
Evangelina Castaneda M.d. P.A.4100 W 15th St Ste 118, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 985-1312
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Castaneda is a phenomenal endocrinologist for someone with thyroid issues alongside diabetes. As a person with type 1 diabetes with excellent blood sugar control, she has worked with me diligently to get me any tool that I need to maintain excellent Hemoglobin A1Cs / excellent blood glucose readings.
About Dr. Evangelina Castaneda, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1225124217
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castaneda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castaneda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Castaneda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castaneda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castaneda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castaneda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.