Dr. Evangelina Castaneda, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (24)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Evangelina Castaneda, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.

Dr. Castaneda works at Evangelina Castaneda M.d. P.A. in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Evangelina Castaneda M.d. P.A.
    4100 W 15th St Ste 118, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 985-1312

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano

ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Diabetic Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Diabetic Evaluation

ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    3.0
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 22, 2016
    Dr. Castaneda is a phenomenal endocrinologist for someone with thyroid issues alongside diabetes. As a person with type 1 diabetes with excellent blood sugar control, she has worked with me diligently to get me any tool that I need to maintain excellent Hemoglobin A1Cs / excellent blood glucose readings.
    DJS in Plano, TX — Jan 22, 2016
    About Dr. Evangelina Castaneda, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    53 years of experience
    English
    1225124217
    VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Dr. Evangelina Castaneda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castaneda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castaneda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castaneda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castaneda works at Evangelina Castaneda M.d. P.A. in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Castaneda’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Castaneda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castaneda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castaneda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castaneda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

