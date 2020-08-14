Overview

Dr. Evangelia Papageorge, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Papageorge works at Intermountain Healthcare in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.