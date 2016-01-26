Dr. Kirimis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evangelia Kirimis, MD
Overview
Dr. Evangelia Kirimis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Kirimis works at
Locations
UCLA Hematology Oncology Pasade625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 320, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 396-2999
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most professional and organized physicians I have ever seen. Totally trust her. Well run office.
About Dr. Evangelia Kirimis, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1073755278
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirimis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirimis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirimis has seen patients for Anemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirimis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirimis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirimis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirimis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirimis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.