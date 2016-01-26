See All Hematologists in Pasadena, CA
Hematology
17 years of experience
Dr. Evangelia Kirimis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Kirimis works at UCLA Hematology Oncology Pasade in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UCLA Hematology Oncology Pasade
    625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 320, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 396-2999

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Anemia
Breast Cancer
Pancytopenia
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Jan 26, 2016
    One of the most professional and organized physicians I have ever seen. Totally trust her. Well run office.
    Arlene Rogers in New York, NYla Verne, CA — Jan 26, 2016
    • Hematology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073755278
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Dr. Kirimis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirimis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirimis works at UCLA Hematology Oncology Pasade in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kirimis’s profile.

    Dr. Kirimis has seen patients for Anemia and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirimis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirimis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirimis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirimis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirimis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

