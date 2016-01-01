Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evangela Anderson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Evangela Anderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Locations
Anderson Podiatry Pllc1407 S Fleishel Ave Ste 301, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 593-6104
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Evangela Anderson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285644302
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.