Overview

Dr. Evander Fogle, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Fogle works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.