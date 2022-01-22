Overview

Dr. Evan Wolf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wasilla, AK. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Wolf works at Wolf Eye Center, Inc. in Wasilla, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.