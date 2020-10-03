Dr. Evan Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evan Williams, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hutchinson Health and M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology Burnsville675 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 100, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 435-8516
-
2
Minneapolis Clinic of Neurology501 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 100, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 435-8516
Hospital Affiliations
- Hutchinson Health
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
To be honest after reading the two negative reviews, I was a little skeptic. I had a wonderful experience with him. He was very patient and methodical. He answered my questions well. He was kind and gentle as well. I am glad that I went to him.
About Dr. Evan Williams, MD
Neurology
14 years of experience
English
NPI: 1225297492
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurol Inst/St Josephs Hosp
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Duke University
Board Certified: Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
