Dr. Evan Waxman, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Waxman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1400 Locust St Ste 3103, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-8950
- 2 203 Lothrop St Fl Eei, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I could not recommend Dr. Waxman more highly. He managed me through several serious issues, including severe dry eye and cataract surgery. The entire staff is excellent.
About Dr. Evan Waxman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1952377301
Dr. Waxman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waxman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waxman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Waxman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waxman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waxman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waxman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.