Dr. Evan Vieira
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evan Vieira is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Vieira works at
Locations
Advanced Podiatry Manhasset2110 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 869-3300Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
John J. Decicco D P M PC875 Old Country Rd Ste 100, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 681-8866
Associated Podiatrists of Huntington181 Main St Ste 207, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 427-3678
Faiella Joseph V Dpm1514 Old Northern Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 484-1420
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Huntington Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vieira removed bunions from each of my feet. I was skeptical about the surgery generally because I had heard that people often end up in worse condition following such surgery. Dr. Vieira patiently addressed my concerns and quickly gained my confidence. Both surgeries went extremely well and I now walk and exercise without pain. His medical expertise is surpassed only by his incredible bedside manner. Dr. Vieira cares about his patients and is the epitome of professionalism.
About Dr. Evan Vieira
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790939023
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Syracuse University
