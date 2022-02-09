Dr. Evan Vapnek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vapnek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Vapnek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evan Vapnek, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vapnek works at
Locations
Robert Maywood MD3444 Kearny Villa Rd Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 429-7646
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vapnek is an extremely capable urologist and is also a good listener and explainer. He did excellent work on me. I whole heartedly recommend Dr. Vapnek.
About Dr. Evan Vapnek, MD
- English, Spanish
- 1811003411
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin
- SUNY Downstate
- UC San Francisco
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- University of Rochester
- Urology

