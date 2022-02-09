Overview

Dr. Evan Vapnek, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vapnek works at Genesis Healthcare in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.