See All Hand Surgeons in Cortlandt Manor, NY
Dr. Evan Trupia, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Evan Trupia, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Evan Trupia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. 

Dr. Trupia works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Orthopedics, Surgery and Sports Med in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Orthopedics, Surgery and Sports Med
    1985 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Trupia?

Nov 04, 2022
I really enjoyed Dr Trupia's office visits and his handling of my surgical procedure. He is kind, warm and very thorough. I am so grateful that I found him and would recommend him to anyone.
Lynne Theodoseau — Nov 04, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Evan Trupia, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Evan Trupia, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Trupia to family and friends

Dr. Trupia's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Trupia

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Evan Trupia, MD.

About Dr. Evan Trupia, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1255718193
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Evan Trupia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trupia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Trupia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Trupia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Trupia works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Orthopedics, Surgery and Sports Med in Cortlandt Manor, NY. View the full address on Dr. Trupia’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Trupia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trupia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trupia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trupia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Evan Trupia, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.