Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Evan Tobin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, Nationwide Children's Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Tobin works at Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    6573 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's
  • Nationwide Children's Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Chronic Tonsillitis
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Sleep Apnea
Tonsillitis
Acute Sinusitis
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Postnasal Drip
Throat Pain
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vocal Cord Nodule
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Big Ears
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
Common Cold
Ear Disorders
Ear Infection
Labyrinthitis
Laryngitis
Leukoplakia
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Obstruction
Pharyngitis
Protruding Ears
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sinus Disorders
Snoring
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Swimmer's Ear
Tongue-Tie
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr. Tobin and hus staff are great. From registration to the nurse checking me into his room. He spends significant time with you getting to know you and coming up with a plan for your health concerns. Called me himself once we got the test results. Tried several things then did surgery that was very successful. He called me himself the day after the surgery to check on me. Surgery center and staff he used was great, too.
    About Dr. Evan Tobin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588636989
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ohio St U
    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Tobin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tobin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tobin works at Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Tobin’s profile.

    Dr. Tobin has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    210 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

