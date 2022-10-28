Dr. Evan Tobin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Tobin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evan Tobin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's, Nationwide Children's Hospital and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Locations
East6573 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 273-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Nationwide Children's Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tobin and hus staff are great. From registration to the nurse checking me into his room. He spends significant time with you getting to know you and coming up with a plan for your health concerns. Called me himself once we got the test results. Tried several things then did surgery that was very successful. He called me himself the day after the surgery to check on me. Surgery center and staff he used was great, too.
About Dr. Evan Tobin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St U
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Princeton University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tobin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tobin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tobin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tobin has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
210 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.