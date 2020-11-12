Overview

Dr. Evan Theoharis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They completed their residency with Edward W Sparrow Hospital



Dr. Theoharis works at Henry Ford Medical Center Royal Oak in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.