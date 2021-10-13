See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Evan Stokar, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Evan Stokar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Stokar works at Park Ridge Orthopedic Surgeons SC in Chicago, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL and Skokie, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frank Minardi D.o. S.c.
    7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 515, Chicago, IL 60631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 999-5010
  2. 2
    Northbrook office
    1220 Meadow Rd Ste 210, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 559-0090
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Lakeview Dermatology
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 409, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 281-9200
  4. 4
    Illinois Dermatology Institute
    9711 Skokie Blvd Ste J, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 675-9711
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hives
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Hives
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 13, 2021
    Dr. Stokar was kind, patient, and extremely knowledgeable!! He listened to to both my medical and cosmetic concerns, and I couldn’t be happier with the results! The office was very nice, and after a few days following the treatment I received I already see an improvement! Highly recommend Dr. Stokar.
    — Oct 13, 2021
    About Dr. Evan Stokar, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710372941
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stokar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stokar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

