Dr. Evan Stiegel, MD
Dr. Evan Stiegel, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Wilson Dermatology Clinic PA2874 Ward Blvd, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 291-5600
Bain Dermatology7200 Creedmoor Rd Ste 104, Raleigh, NC 27613 Directions (919) 518-0999
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
My husband and I highly recommend Dr. Stiegel. An excellent Dermatologist and a very nice young man.
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Stiegel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stiegel accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stiegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stiegel has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stiegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiegel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiegel.
