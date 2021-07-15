Overview

Dr. Evan Stiegel, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Stiegel works at Wilson Dermatology Clinic PA in Wilson, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.