Dr. Evan Sorokin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Evan Sorokin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences.

Dr. Sorokin works at Delaware Valley Plastic Surgery, P.A. in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Delaware Valley Plastic Surgery, P.A.
    1734 MARLTON PIKE E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 797-0202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis

  View other providers who treat Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 21, 2020
    Dr. Sorokin and his staffs are THE BEST! I had an excellent experiences and was very happy with my results. I had breast augmentation done a week ago. I was not nervous nor had anxiety at all because I knew I was with the best. Dr Sorokin is very knowledgeable and super honest doctor. He explained to me what was and wasn’t needed. All his teams from the front desk to the Anesthesiologist were outstanding. I highly recommend Dr. Sorokin for all of your body needs. He is BEYOND THE BEST !!
    Natalie Ken — Aug 21, 2020
    About Dr. Evan Sorokin, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619960325
    Education & Certifications

    • Parkland Health and Hospital Sys
    • Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Sorokin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorokin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sorokin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorokin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorokin works at Delaware Valley Plastic Surgery, P.A. in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sorokin’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorokin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorokin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorokin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorokin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

