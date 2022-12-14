See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Prescott, AZ
Dr. Evan Simonson, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Evan Simonson, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center East.

Dr. Simonson works at Granite Orthopaedics in Prescott, AZ with other offices in Prescott Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Granite Orthopaedics
    1223 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 777-9950
    Granite Orthopaedics
    2960 N Centre Ct, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 777-9950

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center
  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Evan Simonson, DPM

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1699063743
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Simonson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simonson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simonson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simonson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simonson has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simonson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

