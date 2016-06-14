Dr. Evan Silvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Silvi, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Silvi, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Rosecrance Swedish American Collaboration1401 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (815) 489-4123
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am looking at the response from the person who posted on Feb 29th and I am blown away. I had a completely different experience with Dr. Silvi. I can't imagine him reading a magazine in a session. Was this person delusional? I would strongly recommend this doctor to any friends or family.
About Dr. Evan Silvi, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
