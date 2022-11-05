Dr. Evan Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evan Siegel, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wheaton, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center and UM Laurel Medical Center.
Dr. Siegel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wheaton2730 University Blvd W Ste 310, Wheaton, MD 20902 Directions (301) 942-7600
-
2
Rockville14955 Shady Grove Rd Ste 230, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 251-5910
-
3
Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates14995 Shady Grove Rd Ste 250, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 424-3590
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- UM Laurel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegel?
Always great!!!!
About Dr. Evan Siegel, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1578562617
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Montefiore Med Center
- Montefiore Hospital Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.