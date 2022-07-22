Dr. Evan Shreck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shreck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Shreck, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Shreck, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cheshire, CT.
Dr. Shreck works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group280 S Main St Ste 204, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 238-1241
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group455 Lewis Ave Ste 210, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 238-1241
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shreck?
Dr. Shreck has an easy-going friendly demeanor that immediately sets you at ease. He explains issues in a clear, direct manner and listens carefully to patient concerns.
About Dr. Evan Shreck, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1912360231
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shreck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shreck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shreck works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shreck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shreck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shreck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shreck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.