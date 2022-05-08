Dr. Shlofmitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evan Shlofmitz, DO
Overview
Dr. Evan Shlofmitz, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
Cardiac Interventional Group100 Port Washington Blvd Ste 105, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 390-9640
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is excellent. I was so nervous and he put me at ease and continues to amaze me with his caring and attention . His dad is great too!!!
About Dr. Evan Shlofmitz, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
