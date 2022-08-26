See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Stamford, CT
Dr. Evan Sheha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Sheha works at Hospital For Special Surgery in Stamford, CT with other offices in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HSS Stamford
    1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 705-0946
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    HSS Westchester
    1133 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 705-0946
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion
Arthritis of the Spine
Back Pain
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion
Arthritis of the Spine
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anterior Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery With Fusion Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Fusion Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Decompression for Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Posterior Cervical Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
XLIF® (eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion) Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 26, 2022
    I was searching for a spine surgeon who accepted Medicare. I was very impressed with Dr. Sheha's bio but more impressed when I met him for the consult. He was prepared with old vs new MRI, explained very clearly what the issue was and answered all my questions so I could understand the why's and how's and we agreed on a program of treatment with surgery as the last option. As questions came to mind, I would use the portal to communicate my issues/concerns. In two of the three instances he responded the same day and the third the next day. He has a nice, easy manner and made me very comfortable. He even laughed at my jokes. Surgery went perfectly with minimal inconvenience and recuperation the standard 6 weeks for my type of procedure. I highly recommend Dr. Sheha to anyone contemplating back surgery. You won't be disappointed.
    Alan C - Melville — Aug 26, 2022
    About Dr. Evan Sheha, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1831517150
    • 1831517150
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery/Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Fordham University
    • Fordham University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Sheha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

