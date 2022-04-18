Dr. Evan Schwechter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwechter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Schwechter, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Schwechter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Locations
Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
Montefiore North at Carpenter Avenue4141 Carpenter Ave, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 920-2060
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schwechter performed a total right hip replacement in January of this year. I'm doing things I never thought I'd be able to do again and it's only been 3.5 months since surgery! He has given me my life back and more. From the very first visit I knew he was the doctor I wanted to go with; he did not rush into surgery but instead examined every possibility first. It took me over a year to really be ready for this surgery, and once I was I knew I was in good hands. The recovery has been so seamless; my friends are amazed at how fast I am getting back to things. I am a long distance runner and not once did he dissuade me from returning to this. Dr. Schwecter believes in having one's life back to the fullest. *Oh and I love my beautiful scar; he did an incredible job.
About Dr. Evan Schwechter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center-Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Rutgers
- Orthopedic Surgery
