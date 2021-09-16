Dr. Evan Schlam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Schlam, MD
Dr. Evan Schlam, MD is a Dermatologist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Meml U of Miami
Schlam Dermatology10044 NW 1st Ct, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 741-5600Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I came in for an emergency and DR Schlam and his team were compassionate and helped me feel much better sooner than I expected. I am grateful to have found them!
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1003870734
- Jackson Meml U of Miami
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
