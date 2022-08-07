See All Plastic Surgeons in Mill Valley, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Evan Ransom, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Evan Ransom, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mill Valley, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus, California Pacific Medical Center - Davies Campus, CPMC Van Ness Campus, MarinHealth Medical Center, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Ransom works at San Francisco Center for Facial Plastic Reconstructive and Laser Surgery in Mill Valley, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Evan R Ransom MD, TC
    655 Redwood Hwy Frontage Rd Ste 250, Mill Valley, CA 94941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 461-9770
    Ransom, MD
    450 Sutter St Rm 1212, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 550-1077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus
  • California Pacific Medical Center - Davies Campus
  • CPMC Van Ness Campus
  • MarinHealth Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Skin Cancer
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 07, 2022
    He is very knowledgeable, fair and transparent. 2nd nose surgery and Performed based on my wishes. Super satisfied with my results
    About Dr. Evan Ransom, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1134285091
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Center for Facial Plastic and Laser Surgery
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • Columbia University
    • Northwestern University
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Ransom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ransom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ransom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ransom accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ransom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ransom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ransom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ransom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ransom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

