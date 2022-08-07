Overview

Dr. Evan Ransom, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mill Valley, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center - California Campus, California Pacific Medical Center - Davies Campus, CPMC Van Ness Campus, MarinHealth Medical Center, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Ransom works at San Francisco Center for Facial Plastic Reconstructive and Laser Surgery in Mill Valley, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.