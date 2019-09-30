See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Evan Mulvihill, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Evan Mulvihill, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. 

Dr. Mulvihill works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Nemours Physicians Associates
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 416-4441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 30, 2019
    Dr Mulvihll figured out what was causing my daughter's pain even though it was not in specialty area of rheumatology. He thought of doing a different blood test for her put us on the path to a diagnosis and relief. Very impressed!
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Evan Mulvihill, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861838617
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Mulvihill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulvihill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mulvihill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mulvihill works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Mulvihill’s profile.

    Dr. Mulvihill has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulvihill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulvihill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulvihill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

