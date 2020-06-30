Dr. Evan Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evan Moore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
-
1
Eastern Oklahoma Surgery Center LLC5020 E 68th St, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 492-3636
-
2
Ryan P Conley Pllc9343 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 492-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He did sinus surgery on me 4 years ago. Great results. Still breathing :-)
About Dr. Evan Moore, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
