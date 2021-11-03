See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Evan Meeks, MD

Sports Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Evan Meeks, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Meeks works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Texas Medical Center
    6400 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-4880
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Joint Pain

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Nov 03, 2021
    Dr. Meeks repaired my shoulder and I highly recommend him. From the initial visit, to the surgery, to post-op, Dr. Meeks takes the time to explain what is happening and walk with you through it. His bed side manner is great, his staff is very helpful, and he is a highly skilled surgeon.
    Jon Ringo — Nov 03, 2021
    Fellowship
    • 2014
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • 2013
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Evan Meeks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meeks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meeks works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Meeks’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Meeks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meeks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

