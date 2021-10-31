Dr. Evan May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan May, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evan May, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. May works at
Locations
El Paso Cardiology Associates4301 N Mesa St Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-6767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She saved my life, she is a very caring doctor, she talks to you, no rush, answers my questions in a way that I can understand not above my expertise. She has worked with me over 1 year, and I would not have expected to have regained so much of my life back. She truly cares about you, when you are with her, you are the only patient no matter how many other patients may be waiting, her medical assistant Julie is wonderful, makes sure my calls and concerns are related to her in a very timely manner.
About Dr. Evan May, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
