Dr. Evan Marlin, MD
Dr. Evan Marlin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
St. Luke's Neurosurgical Associates701 Ostrum St Ste 602, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
St. Luke's Neurosurgical Associates1534 Park Ave Ste 330, Quakertown, PA 18951 Directions (484) 526-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
St. Luke's Neurosurgical Associates501 Cetronia Rd, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 526-6000
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Excellent surgeon. Confident in his knowledge and skills. Very personable. Easy to talk to and a good listener. Explained treatment plan very well. Great staff, as well. Excellent team approach. Highly recommend!
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Marlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marlin has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Marlin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.