Dr. Marino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evan Marino, DO
Overview
Dr. Evan Marino, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Marino works at
Locations
Marino Cardiology PC, 99 JACKSON ST, Methuen, MA 01844
Orthopaedics Northeast LLC, 575 Turnpike St Ste 11, North Andover, MA 01845
Lawrence General Hospital, 1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841
323 Lowell St Ste 302, Andover, MA 01810
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He implanted four stents. Very difficult procedure. I’m still here!
About Dr. Evan Marino, DO
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1093000390
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Marino accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Marino works at
Dr. Marino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.