Dr. Evan Manolis, MD
Overview
Dr. Evan Manolis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Locations
Orland Park Plastic Surgery10710 W 143rd St Ste 10, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 873-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I AM incredibly grateful to Dr Manolis and Mary and his entire team. They helped a nervous mother of 4 (bearing her c section scars) to get a life changing surgery! The results were better than I hoped, and the people in the office made me feel like family. Have courage ladies, make your tummy tuck appointment, you you fell better and be in the hands of an artist!
About Dr. Evan Manolis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174619753
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- So Il University School Of Med
- Medical College of Ohio
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
