Dr. Evan Manolis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Evan Manolis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate South Suburban Hospital, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Manolis works at Orland Park Plastic Surgery, S.C. in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orland Park Plastic Surgery
    10710 W 143rd St Ste 10, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 873-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate South Suburban Hospital
  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carcinoma in Situ
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cosmetic Conditions
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Large Breasts
Liposuction
Osteoarthritis
Restylane® Injections
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Trigger Finger
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 18, 2019
    I AM incredibly grateful to Dr Manolis and Mary and his entire team. They helped a nervous mother of 4 (bearing her c section scars) to get a life changing surgery! The results were better than I hoped, and the people in the office made me feel like family. Have courage ladies, make your tummy tuck appointment, you you fell better and be in the hands of an artist!
    JP in Orland Park, IL — Feb 18, 2019
    About Dr. Evan Manolis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1174619753
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • So Il University School Of Med
    Internship
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Medical Education
    • Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Manolis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manolis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manolis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manolis works at Orland Park Plastic Surgery, S.C. in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Manolis’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Manolis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manolis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
