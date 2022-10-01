Dr. Lytle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evan Lytle, DO
Dr. Evan Lytle, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from A. T. Still University-Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Locations
Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 210, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If you want to be treated like you're a rockstar this is a doctor to go to. He listens he cares and he repairs. I cannot give enough kudos to this doctor and his team.
About Dr. Evan Lytle, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital Michigan
- A. T. Still University-Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
