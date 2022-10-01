See All Neurosurgeons in Saint Joseph, MI
Dr. Evan Lytle, DO

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Evan Lytle, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from A. T. Still University-Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.

Dr. Lytle works at Lakeland Neurosurgery in Saint Joseph, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph
    3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 210, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Evan Lytle, DO

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932582269
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Providence Hospital Michigan
Medical Education
  • A. T. Still University-Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
